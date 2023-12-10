After a Snowy Start to the Weekend, A Chilly Night is in Store for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a snowy start to the weekend along I-25, winter air is settling in to make it a chilly night. High pressure is moving into the region, pushing out the remaining clouds and quieting the winds. That will allow our morning temperatures to bottom out in the single digits and teens in Southern Colorado. Although the winds will be light, any little gust of wind will make it feel even colder than it is. Make sure to bundle up and stay warm tonight!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 9; High: 46;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 9; High: 45;

Canon City forecast: Low: 15; High: 47;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 5; High: 42;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0's; High: 30s/40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 10's; High: 40s/50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0's; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: -0's/0's; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be quiet, but appearances can be deceiving. In the background, mother nature is setting us up for an interesting Wednesday. Moisture and an upper level low will be moving in from the Pacific Northwest. At the same time, guld moisture will be streaming in from the Southeast. They'll combine over the panhandle of Texas and being the best chance of snow and rain showers to Southeastern Colorado. Some of that moisture will spill over into the I-25 corridor and the mountains lighter snow showers are expected for Wednesday night, but the system will be short lived and exit Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.