After A Brief Bout with Winter, Warmth and Tranquility Lie Ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

Becoming mostly clear along and east of I-25 tonight. Some light mountain snow showers are still possible, but will be tapering off overnight. Temperatures at the lower elevations will start to climb towards daybreak as warm air enters Southern Colorado, providing fuel for a mild week ahead.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 58;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 63;

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 60;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 48;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

The first week of December looks to be a warm one. After a brief bout with winter, this storm exits the state and warmer air fills the void. Temperatures will be increasing throughout the week, peaking on Thursday. The skies will remain mostly clear and tranquil until Friday when another disturbance enters the state.

