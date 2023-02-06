Active weather this week with colder and breezy conditions Monday

Today’s Forecast:

Grab your jackets, it's going to be windy and cold today!

A large low-pressure area will bring snow showers to the mountains with gusty winds and cold daytime temperatures across the plains.

Wind gusts will blow in the 20 to 40 mph range today, making highs in the 40s and 50s feel a lot more like highs in the 30s.

Light snow will collect over the southeast mountains this evening, especially across the Sangre De Cristos. We could see flurries or light snow showers across the I-25 corridor, either up around the Pikes Peak Region or south of Pueblo from Walsenburg to Trinidad. No matter where snow falls along I-25, it should be low impact for most travelers.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 19. Cold and windy today with highs in the 40s with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range through the day. We could see flurries late today or this evening but there won't be any accumulation on the pavement.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 18. Chilly and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. We should stay dry today and tonight with lighter winds by early Tuesday morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 23. Chilly and windy with highs near 50 and gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. We could see a flurry late today and this evening, but most snow showers should be south across the Wet Mountains or farther west near Salida.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 10. Cold and windy today with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. We will stay dry today, but this evening a few flurries are possible with accumulations staying under 1 inch.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. We could see light snow showers or flurries late today and this evening but any snow accumulation will be low, generally under an inch.

Plains forecast: High: 40s & 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly, dry, and very windy with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range through the afternoon. Temperatures will be steady or falling through the afternoon behind a passing cold front.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and windy with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range through the afternoon. We could see flurries or light snow this evening but any snow accumulation should be very light.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snow showers will fall across the Continental Divide today with broad accumulations between 1 to 4 inches. Locally, we'll see a few inches of snow collect from the Sangre De Cristos through the Wet Mountains today and tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be dry and sunny with lighter winds. We'll stay chilly Tuesday, but with less wind and more sunshine, it may actually feel nicer than Monday afternoon!

Downslope warmth on Wednesday will warm temperatures back to the 50s in the plains before a very strong cold front brings us down to the 30s and 40s Thursday. Light snow and flurries are possible Thursday morning which could lead to some commute issues.

