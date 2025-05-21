Above average temperatures arrive in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will rise to above average across the area with 70s across I-25 and 80s for the plains. Some jet stream energy will drop down closer to the surface and bring us a possibility for gusty conditions. Winds will gust between 15 and 25 mph. A weak cold front will drop through

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 43.

The Springs is starting off with a light northwesterly wind and temperatures in the 40s. Highs will reach the mid 70s today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 45.

Pueblo will have temperatures in the lower 80s with winds coming out of the northwest. Pueblo will also have clear conditions. Overnight lows will drop into mid-40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 46.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s for Canon City, but afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s. Winds could get gusty at times, but calm once we get into the back half of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 36.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the 30s starting out, but eventually warm into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s. Thursday will have a small chance for isolated showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 40.

The Monument area will have temperatures in the lower 70s later on today. Winds could get gusty at times, but calm by the late afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 70s/Lower 80s; Low: Mid-40s.

The plains will be warm today with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s along the Arkansas River. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77; Low: 43/44.

The southern I-25 corridor will be warm and above average today. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 30s & 40s.

The mountains will have a few more chances at getting some extra precipitation. Thursday will have a few showers across the front range. Temperatures today will rise into the 60s and 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of this week will be mostly dry, but there's a small chance for a sprinkle across the area. Temperatures continue to warm into Friday with 80s along the I-25 corridor and lower 90s for the plains. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up going into Memorial Day Weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.