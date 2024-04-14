A Warm Saturday with Fire Weather Conditions Spills Over into Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear with light breezes and mild temps. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 84;

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 69;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry and breezy conditions will persist into Sunday, with some areas of Southern Colorado under a Red Flag Warning once again until 8pm. Unseasonably warm with afternoon highs near record breaking.

Things change late Monday as an upper-level low approaches us from the West. As it does so, clouds will increase and along with the chances for rain showers overnight Monday into Tuesday. By later in the week, the upper-level winds become more westerly, leveling out our temperatures and dropping us to more seasonal highs.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

