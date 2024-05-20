A Warm End to the Weekend, Showers and Thunderstorms Return by Mid-Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear with light breezes. Lows in the upper 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 85;

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 69;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Two systems will work together to bring chances of showers and thunderstorms back to Southern Colorado on Tuesday. The first upper level low will draw in the moisture, racing across the state on Monday and in doing so, create breezy conditions. The second will provide the atmospheric energy needed to convert that moisture into clouds and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Once we get into Wednesday, we start to clear out and begin on a warming trend, marching us into Memorial Day Weekend.

