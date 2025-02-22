A Taste of Spring Will Help to Thaw Us Out for Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Much warmer temperatures are in store for us today. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with not many clouds in the area. The rest of the leftover snow will continue to melt today. We will also be staying dry for the next couple of days, so this will be the perfect time for getting outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 28.

We are starting off with plenty of sunshine throughout the area with temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s. We will quickly warm up, eventually topping out in the lower 50s. This warming trend will continue into Sunday. Winds will stay light today, so it will be a perfect day for getting outside.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 24.

Pueblo will be a few degrees warmer than the Springs with highs in the mid-50s. Not much cloud cover in the area for today and that's also why we will be warming up. Sunday's highs are expected to be even warmer.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 28.

Canon City will be the warmest of the bunch with highs in the upper 50s. A few more clouds will be hanging around, but still plenty of sunshine. Winds will also be light between 5-10mph. Highs will continue to climb going into Sunday,

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 23.

Temperatures for Woodland Park today will be pretty similar to what we saw yesterday, but just a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach the lower 40s and overnight lows going into Sunday morning will be in the lower 20s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50; Low: 25.

The Monument area will be in the 50s today, which is much warmer than yesterday. Winds will continue to stay light throughout the day today.Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The plains will warm up pretty quickly throughout the rest of the day today. The warmest temperatures will be closer to Springfield and will get into the upper 50s. Winds will stay light throughout the day today. Overnight lows will get into the 20s across the area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 56/58; Low: 27.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s for today. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day today. Winds will be very calm today, but that will change going into the beginning of this upcoming week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will also be enjoying the sunshine with temperatures in the 40s across the higher terrain. Not too many clouds will be out and winds will stay light. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into this upcoming week, temperatures will stay in the 60s for a few days and help to dry us out. Winds will also begin to pick up with our downsloping westerly winds. This will also create some fire danger going into Tuesday.

Our next system will move in shortly after and drop temperatures back into the 50s. These temperatures will still be above the seasonal average.

