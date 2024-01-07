A Sunny but Chilly Start to the Weekend, Snow and Blowing Snow to Start the Next Work Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Increasing clouds from I-25 East tonight, with increasing chances of snow showers form I-25 West into the mountains. Overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures falling into the lower and mid-teens for many of us.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 38;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 41;

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 40;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 30;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will bring the 1st of 2 weather makers that we're watching...Clouds will continue to thicken in the lower elevations while the mountains will see increasing chances of snow showers. Overnight Sunday, snow chances will spill into the lower elevations, but not for everyone. The Palmer Divide can anticipate 1-2 inches by Monday morning and areas south, including Las Animas & Baca counties can expect anywhere from 3-6 in some locations. Higher amounts are expected in the higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristo & Wet Mountains. It appears as though the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo will, for the most part, be left out of significant accumulation, but a light dusting or stray snow shower is not out of the question. By Monday afternoon, this storm exits east. As the clouds clear behind it, strong Northerly winds ensue, creating blowing snow conditions and bitter wind chills. It's short-lived though as Tuesday and Wednesday look to rapidly warm us up into the upper 30s and lower 40s before another chance of snow visits us Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

