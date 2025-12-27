A strong cold front will bring snow and colder air to southern Colorado this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy conditions will linger into the dinnertime hours. Gusts may still reach 20-25mph at times. Lows overnight will take a dip into the 30s and 40s. The warmest temperatures will be out East and on the southern I-25 corridor.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Windy conditions will continue with this next upper-level system sliding east. Strongest gusts will be in the higher terrain. Gusts may reach 40-45mph at times. These winds may be blocked in Pueblo county, so gusts won't be as strong. El Paso county won't be so lucky, and windy conditions will continue.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 58;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the mid-30s. Eastern El Paso will be a touch cooler. Saturday will have temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s, so a little cooler than today. Winds will be the main focus and all of El Paso county will experience this.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 63;

Pueblo will be chilly overnight and temperatures will drop to freezing. Winds will remain light throughout most of the day, but there is still a small chance for some stronger winds if you are outside of that mountain shadow. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 58;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Breezy conditions will last throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s. That cold front won't move through until the overnight hours of Saturday and into Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 48;

Woodland Park will have some stronger gusts tomorrow because of the higher terrain. Gusts have the potential to reach 40-45mph. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s, so it will be a chilly start to the weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 55;

Monument will wake up to temperatures in the mid-30s. If you are headed out early, you will want the jacket! Temperatures tomorrow will be a touch cooler than Friday's. Winds will be gusty during the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s & 70s;

The plains will have morning temperatures in the 30s. Breezy conditions will pick up during the day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/40; High: 58/62;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs will be slightly cooler than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is still above average for this time of year. The cold front won't move through until very early on Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 50s;

The mountains will have another wave of snow move through. Winter weather advisories are in place for the mountains where some places could receive 6-12 inches of snow. The San Juan mountains have been upgraded to a winter storm warning. The highest totals will be out this way and travel will be difficult.

Extended outlook forecast:

This strong cold front will move through overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Snow totals won't be very high with this storm. 1-2" for Colorado Springs and even parts of eastern El Paso county will likely receive less than that. The problem with this storm system will be the downsloping winds again. With winds coming directly out of the north, this will cut off snow totals for some areas.

