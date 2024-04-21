A Snowy & Rainy Start to the Weekend, Warm & Sunny to Conclude It

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow and rain showers coming to an end by midnight. Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing fog likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 66;

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 62;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 57;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer and drier for your Sunday as high pressure ushers in a gentle southerly breeze. Monday will be even warmer, a windier with down sloping winds in advance of our next cold front. As that front pushes through on Tuesday, it'll bring a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm to the Pikes Peak Region and the Mountains. Mid 70s return for Wednesday and Thursday, then Thunderstorm chances return for Friday and Saturday.

