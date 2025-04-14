A slow moving cold front will lead to a notable cooldown tonight and Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

UPDATE 6:00 PM: The Turkey Tracks Fire is now at 45% containment, per Pike & San Isabel National Forests.

Mostly cloudy tonight and gusty before midnight. Winds will progressively shift from west to east as a cold front moves north to south through the evening. It will remain gusty behind the front but humidity will increase which will lower fire danger.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, best chance over the Palmer Divide. Gusty before midnight with upslope flow from the east to northeast. Sustained winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph before 10 pm and then ratcheting back overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

Mid and high clouds fill the sky tonight as the front continues south, but a lack of energy and dry-enough air at the surface should prevent showers. Gusty northeasterly winds - sustained at 15-25 mph early gusting to 40; after 11 pm winds should start notching down eventually to the 5-15 mph range and should turn easterly. Possible patchy fog on Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 62;

Mainly cloudy with a spot rain shower possible but unlikely. Breezy with easterly winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph before 11 pm, then decreasing.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

Mostly cloudy with a few overnight snow showers. Impacts - if any - should be low. At best you may get a trace to a coat of snow on the ground that quickly melts after sunrise.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

An isolated t-storm is possible this evening over the Palmer Divide. Northerly winds sustained at 15-25 mph early and gusting to 35 mph, reducing after around 9pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy, with a spotty shower possible chiefly north of highway 24. Gusty northeast winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/36; High: 59/63;

Mostly cloudy with west winds through 8PM, turning east by 9PM. They'll be gusty both before and after the front, but clouds increase following its passage. No rain or snow, though.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Breezy with northeast winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday's temperatures will be slightly below average - the first time since the 6th temperatures have been cooler than seasonal. Upslope flow will keep clouds across the region for much of the day. It won't be particularly breezy though.

Our next ridge of high pressure arrives Tuesday and influences our weather as it pivots southeast through Thursday. Highs return to the 70s with this weaker ridge over the three day stretch. Skies may look threatening Tuesday afternoon north of highway 50 with some weak storm energy rolling under the ridge. But, dry air and the high both limit potential with virga likely from any shower that tries to form. A few showers are possible in the hills each afternoon.

A cutoff low will meander toward the state by Friday. A cold front should bring decent afternoon shower and t-storm chances to the hills and I-25. Conditions should remain cool and unsettled on Easter weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.