A Quiet Tuesday & Wednesday, Anticipating for Big Changes Starting on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and cold with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Sunny on Wednesday with clouds moving in late and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 46;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 49;

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 50;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 41;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/0s; High: 40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Our next weather maker is set to arrive early Thursday morning. It appears as though it's picked up speed and will get here a little sooner than anticipated. Snow showers will start Thursday morning in the San Luis Valley and by midday, moisture will work its way into Las Animas and Baca counties along the NM border. In the afternoon, moisture will wrap itself around into the Arkansas River Valley where it will start off as rain and gradually change over to snow. By the afternoon/early evening, snow showers will begin here in the Pikes Peak Region. Generally speaking, we can expect 1-3" here in COS and 2-4" along I-25. Higher amounts are expected for the Sange de Cristo Mountains, Raton Mesa and south along the NM border. Locally heavier amounts are expected where snow banding will occur.

A brief "break" on Friday afternoon and Saturday before our next weather maker. on Sunday evening. That one is even more uncertain as it's impending forecast path is dependent upon this first storm. We'll keep you posted with the very latest as it develops!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.