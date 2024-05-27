A Quiet Sunday in the First Alert Weather Center, but Storms Return for Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 78;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 84;

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

On Tuesday, some weak upper-level energy approaches us from the West. At the same time, Southeast winds pump moisture into Colorado, providing fuel for some afternoon thunderstorms. The chance of storms will linger through Friday for most of Southern Colorado before we clear out and quiet down for next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.