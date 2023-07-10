A Quiet End to the Weekend, but Showers and T-Storms Return for Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear, cool, and quiet on the plains, mountains will see clouds streaming into the skies by early morning in advance of our next weather maker.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 90;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

An upper level disturbance moves through the state tomorrow, developing isolated afternoon showers and storms. The strongest will develop on the eastern plains close to the Kansas border, but light showers will be felt mid morning in the high country and mountain valleys.

Tuesday-Thursday we clear out and dry out as high pressure settles in, but by Friday, the ridge of high pressure will sink south and move out west, allowing for a larger area of low pressure to move in and bring a cold front with it. Chances for showers and storms increase towards the weekend and afternoon highs will be substantially lower than what we'll see mid-week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.