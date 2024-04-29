A Quiet and Warm Start to the Work Week, Thunder and Rain Expected by Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Chance for isolated rain showers through 10pm, then become mostly clear. Overnight lows in the 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 68;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 73;

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 72;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 58;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A pleasant warming trend to kick off the work week with highs climbing into the 70s for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Late Wednesday, cloud will increase in advance of our next cold front. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with cooler temps and scattered rain showers with some thunder. This system will quickly clear out and we'll resume a climb in our temperatures for the weekend under mostly clear skies.

Enjoy your week!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.