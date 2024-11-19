A quick blast of cold air before warmer temperatures return

Tonight's Forecast:

Gusty conditions will last through the evening as another storm system makes its way east. Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop fast and we will be in the lower 30s by 8PM. We are still seeing the snowpack over the plains which is helping to keep them on the colder side.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 38;

Gusty conditions will last through dinnertime with a few breaks from the wind. Clouds will start to clear out, which also helps us to get colder throughout the night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 44;

Pueblo will continue to see gusty conditions through the evening. Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly into the 30s by 8PM. Clouds will continue to clear, but gusty conditions will linger throughout the night. Tomorrow, we will only be getting into the mid-40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 40;

Canon City is a few degrees warmer than the surrounding cities thanks to the nearby mountains. Lows tonight will get into the upper 20s and by tomorrow we will be back into the lower 40s. Warmer temperatures will arrive by the middle of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 29;

Woodland Park will have the best chances to see snow as this next system brings in a quick blast of cold air. The higher elevations have the best chances because more moisture will be available in the atmosphere. The best timing for snow chances will be the early morning hours (around 8AM) on Tuesday. Not much is expected in terms of accumulations.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 33;

The Tri-Lakes area will dip into the lower 20s tonight with some gusty winds. Multiple layers will be needed for tomorrow because we will continue to see these breezy conditions. The feels-like temperature will be much colder than the actual temperature. Tomorrow's highs will be chilly, only getting into the lower 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The plains are still dealing with the snowpack and is helping to cool the temperatures a few degrees. Overnight lows across the plains will get into the 20s. Further south they will be closer to the upper 20s, while further north they will be in the lower 20s. As this next front makes its way out to the plains, we have the potential to see some rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27; High: 40/43;

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s and by the morning we will hit a low of 27 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the day on Tuesday along with breezy conditions. Highs will eventually top out in the lower 40s by the late afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 30s;

The mountains will see snow showers starting tonight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. These snow showers will be heavy at times and with breezy conditions, it could limit visibility. These snow showers will move out of the area by the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next system will move through tonight and into tomorrow. Snow showers will impact the mountains, but will diminish as they make their way to I-25. There is just not enough moisture to sustain these snow showers once they make it off of the mountains. Behind this front, temperatures will drop. Wednesday morning will be cold with the wind chill temperatures even colder. It will feel closer to the teens in terms of temperature for Wednesday morning. Afterwards, we will see a nice warming trend which will be great for getting outside.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.