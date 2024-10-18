A powerful storm system will bring snow to the mountains and rain over the plains through the weekend

Today’s Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies to start this Friday, with highs cooler, in the low to mid-60s. Rain develops in town later today, continues through tonight and for most of the weekend.

Thunderstorms and showers may produce heavy rain at times through Saturday. Highs tomorrow will only be in the 50s, with gusty winds and rain off and on.

Winter Weather Alerts will be in effect through Sunday afternoon in the high country, where heavy snow is expected over the passes and peaks. Warmer and drier days return next week.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 35;

Mostly cloudy and dry to start this Friday. Cooler and breezy, with rain developing after 3 p.m. More widespread precipitation is likely tonight through Saturday. Lows will stay above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s by morning tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 37;

Pueblo will see strong winds at times and cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms roll in tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 35

Cooler, mostly cloudy and breezy through midday. Rain is expected to come in waves starting tonight, lasting until Sunday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 30

Woodland Park could see a wintry mix as this storm system moves in tonight. No accumulations are expected because the ground temperatures are still too warm. Expect some travel to be impacted, especially closer to the mountains.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60; Low: 35

Gusty conditions last this weekend with this storm system moving in. The coolest day looks to be on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Plains forecast: High: Lower 70s; Low: Low to upper 40s

Gusty winds remain today. Highs will cool into the 60s going into Saturday. The plains will also get some much needed rain through Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/66; Low: 40/42 ;

A winter storm warning will take effect for Huerfano county, close to La Veta and the mountains. This is set to expire on Sunday at noon. Some of the higher peaks in the San Juans could get 1-3 feet of snow. No snow is expected for the lower terrain, just rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: L; High: 40s and 50s; Low: upper 20s and low 30s

The mountains look to get their first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Right now snow totals are expected for the higher peaks and they could see 1-3 feet of snow over the San Juans. Winter Storm Warnings are in place until Sunday at noon for parts of the southern mountains. Telluride is the focus right now for the snowfall. Closer to home, Pikes Peak could see a wintry mix but no watches or warnings are in place.

Extended outlook forecast:

This storm system is looking to shake things up for us this weekend. Widespread rain is expected for Saturday, which is much needed for the drought conditions. Let's break down this forecast:

Heavy rain will come in several waves throughout Saturday and there could be some thunderstorms mixed in. Rainfall amounts look to be about 2-3 inches over the far southeast plains by Sunday.

For the higher terrain, specifically the San Juans, heavy snowfall is expected. The snow level right now looks to be at 9,000 feet. Snow totals could get up to a few feet at the maximum. We could see several inches in the upper Rio Grande Valley around the Creede area. If you do plan on traveling to the mountains this weekend, use caution because travel may be difficult at times. The passes, including Wolf Creek Pass, could get slick. It's always better to use caution and slow down!

____

