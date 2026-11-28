Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will be mild getting down into the 30s and 40s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tomorrow and bring some gusty winds and areas in the higher terrain will see some snow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 59;

Looking ahead to Saturday, a cold front will move through in the afternoon and we will see some gusty winds behind it. Gusts have the possibility of reaching 60 mph at times. High wind watches are in effect from noon until 8PM. The northern portion of El Paso county will have some snowfall in the evening. Not expecting much in terms of accumulation, especially towards downtown. Even though snow will be moving in during the evening for some areas, highs will still reach the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 63;

Pueblo will start the day with temperatures in the mid-30s. High wind watches are in place starting at noon. Strong winds will last until the evening. Not expecting any snow to reach Pueblo. Afternoon highs will get into the 60s and once the front moves through, temperatures will drop quickly.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 61;

Canon City will start the day in the lower 40s. Highs will reach the the lower 60s. Once this front moves through, temperatures will take quite the dip. Overnight lows headed into Sunday will only be in the mid-20s. That cold air will stick around on Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 48;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the mid-30s. Snow and wind is in the forecast for Saturday. Snow will pick up in the afternoon. Up to 1" of snow is possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Those temperatures will drop even further on Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 52;

Monument may see some snow tomorrow and that moves in behind a cold front. Winds will also be strong which would make some areas difficult for travel. Blowing snow will be a possibility. This system will clear out during the evening. Sunny conditions are back in the forecast for Sunday.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The eastern plains will start the day with temperatures in the 30s. High wind watches are in place for portions of highway 50 and the far eastern counties. Afternoon highs will still be warm before this front moves in. Highs will be in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/39; High: 58/59;

The southern portion of I-25 will get into the 30s and 40s. Winds don't look quite as strong across this area, but gusts will still reach about 30 to 40mph at times. Highs tomorrow will get into the upper 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s & 50s;

The mountains have some winter weather advisories in place for tomorrow. Blowing snow will be a concern so anyone traveling across the mountains will need to use caution. Highs will get into the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will still be chilly with afternoon highs not getting out of the 40s. This will be a little more seasonable for this time of year. This will be short-lived because once we get to Monday highs will be back in the 50s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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