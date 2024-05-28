A Pleasant End to Our Memorial Day Weekend, Thunderstorms Return for Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Becoming mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 77;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 81;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 70;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms return for Tuesday and Wednesday as we get into that summertime tradition of afternoon heating and convection. On Tuesday, the Pikes Peak Region and areas in the Southeast corner of the state will experience the best chance for activity. On Wednesday, a stronger, longer line will develop in the mountains and roll off onto I-25 and eventually the Eastern Plains.

We'll keep the chances in through Saturday, but then really start to crank the heat up next week to make it feel more like summer.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.