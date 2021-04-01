A near-perfect day for most of southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We're calling it a near-perfect day across southern Colorado, with only a few annoyances and concerns in far southeast Colorado.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for Baca and eastern Las Animas counties until 7pm today for dry conditions and gusty winds. Most of the region will not have enough wind for fire danger. Sunshine mixed with 60s and 70s will make it very comfortable to be outside from the mountains to the I-25 corridor.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 66; Low: 38. Sunny and warm through the afternoon with light winds during the daytime.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 36. Beautiful, comfortable, and warm today with fairly light afternoon winds.

CANON CITY: High: 69; Low: 41. Sunny and beautiful with light breezy conditions in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 56; Low: 34. Crisp temperatures with sunshine and a light breeze during the day.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. A bit of a breeze but very comfortable in the sunshine and dry.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Higher fire danger in Baca and eastern Las Animas county today but lighter winds and comfortable temperatures outside those counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Breezy, sunny, and beautiful with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50/60s; Low: 30/40s. A bit gusty at times with sunshine, dry conditions, and fairly comfortable temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Clouds increase Friday with showers likely over the San Juans and some of the Sangre De Cristos, but I-25 should remain dry. We'll see a very warm weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s, particularly on Easter Sunday with record heat possible in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

We look very windy through next week, so fire danger will be high, and we have a chance for rain on Tuesday.

