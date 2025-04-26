A misty and foggy morning followed by isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Starting this morning off very dreary and misty! Dense fog advisories will expire at 10AM, and we should begin to clear out. The sun will finally start peaking out around noon, but with the leftover moisture in place we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Not everyone will see rain and thunderstorms, but it remains a possibility. It wouldn't be surprising to have some strong winds and hail with these thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 44.

The Springs is starting off drizzly this morning along with some fog. We will start to clear out for our cloud cover once we make it into the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm, especially for eastern El Paso county, is not out of the question.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 43.

Pueblo will also have some lower level clouds and fog this morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s, but will eventually reach highs in the mid-70s. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible later this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 45.

Canon City will be in the 40s this morning but will rise into the lower 70s by the afternoon. We will start to clear out around noon and make way for some more sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 38.

Woodland Park is chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Luckily, the fog is expected to stay closer to the lower elevations this morning. Plenty of sunshine this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the mid-60s today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 65; Low: 44.

The monument area will have some cloudy conditions this morning, but more sunshine will come through during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will be very similar to previous mornings in the mid-40s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 40s & 50s.

The plains has a little more moisture sitting out that way and is helping to keep everything cool. Highs will only reach the 60s for the far eastern counties, but the lower Arkansas River Valley will have highs in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70; Low: 42/46.

The southern I-25 corridor will have some mostly cloudy skies, but this will continue to clear headed into the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

The mountains are above the clouds this morning with bright and sunny conditions. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s depending on your elevation. Overnight lows will drop back into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get into Sunday, things start to dry out. Temperatures will also begin to warm back into the 70s and even 80s in some areas. Strong winds will return and this will set us up for a fire danger risk. Humidity values will drop as low as 10% and winds will be between 30-40mph with gusts up to 60mph.

We will continue with the dry conditions through Monday, but an unsettled pattern sets in Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances will pick up during the afternoon each day next week.

