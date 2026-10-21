A mild end to the week with rain chances returning this weekend

Tonight's Forecast: Cloud cover increases overnight as showers and mountain convection spread east across the Continental Divide, bringing heavy rain to the eastern San Juans. A few light showers or sprinkles could stray into the I-25 corridor by early Thursday morning. Lows fall into the 40s to low 50s for lower elevations and 30s to 40s in mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 73; Mild with a mix of sun and mid-to-high clouds on Thursday. Expect gusty southwesterly winds at times, remaining mostly dry through the day with just a slight chance for an overnight sprinkle.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 77; Unseasonably warm and pleasant Thursday with highs hitting the upper 70s. Breezy at times with passing clouds, staying dry through Friday before big weekend changes arrive.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 73; Highs reach the mid-70s on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Expect breezy southwesterly winds to develop through the afternoon as moisture continues to stream in.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 60; Highs near 60 degrees on Thursday. Cloud cover thickens through the day with scattered showers developing west over the Divide, becoming more frequent Thursday night.

Extended Forecast: A surge of subtropical moisture will bring high-elevation flood concerns and mountain mudslide risks along the Continental Divide through Friday, before a much colder system impacts all of Southern Colorado this weekend.

Thursday – Friday: Deep moisture streams over the high country with snow levels remaining very high (above 10,000–12,000 ft). Heavy rain will fall over the eastern San Juans and Upper Rio Grande Valley under a Flood Watch, with the peak risk for stream flooding, rockslides, and mudslides coming Thursday night into Friday morning (1–2" rainfall totals possible). Meanwhile, the eastern plains stay warm, breezy, and mostly dry with highs in the 80s through Friday.

Saturday: A cold front pushes through Southern Colorado as an upper-level low deepens to the southwest. High temperatures drop sharply into the 50s and 60s with light to moderate rain showers expanding across the region. Parts of Southeast Colorado carry a risk for localized flash flooding.

Sunday – Monday: An unsettled and much cooler fall pattern takes full control across the region. Highs stay trapped in the 50s across lower elevations with widespread, lingering rain showers and mountain snow levels lowering to around 8,000 to 9,000 feet.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.