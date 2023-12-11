A Mild December Sunday Gives Way to a Mix of Sun & Clouds to Start the Work Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Downsloping winds provided a mild December afternoon, but they will be slowing down as we head into the evening hours. Still. with partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm afternoon air, our overnight lows won't be nearly as cold as Sunday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the mid-20s from I-25 eastward with teens and single digits in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 47;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 48;

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 51;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 45;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Clouds will be the big story for the first half of the week. Moisture pouring into the state from the Pacific Northwest, Old Mexico, and the Gulf of Mexico will combine over New Mexico and Texas. Heavry rain and snow will stay south of the Pikes Peak Region, but cloud cover will spill over and may produce an occasional flurry or two on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, the storm will begin to move out of the region and warmer weather will take its place. Above average temperatures and sunny skies are expected by the end of the week and next weekend.

