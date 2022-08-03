A little cooler today with more widespread and heavy rain

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cool front this morning is going to cool temperatures down about 4 to 8 degrees from Tuesday, but it'll still be pretty hot just after lunch.

Recycled monsoon moisture will react with easterly surface winds (upslope flow) to give us more widespread and heavy rain through the afternoon. Storms don't have enough ingredients for severe weather, but areas of heavy rain could lead to localized urban and burn scar flooding.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 61. Sunny in the morning and cloudy through the afternoon as rain moves off the mountains. We'll see scattered thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon, some of which could be strong with pockets of heavy rain and lightning. Flooding risks are low across most of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 66. Sunny and hot with afternoon clouds and rain providing a little heat relief. Storms will move in from the mountains and while severe weather is not expected, a little heavy rain and lightning will be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 68. Hot with scattered storms through the afternoon. We could see pockets of heavy rain and lightning but severe weather is not expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 52. Warm and cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the end of the day. We won't see severe weather but a few areas of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with scattered storms in the afternoon that could pack some heavy rain and lightning. Severe weather is not expected.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot across the plains with scattered thunderstorms at the end of the day through the evening. We won't see severe weather but a few areas of heavy rain and lightning are expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Hot with scattered thunderstorms across the I-25 corridor in the afternoon. There could be flooding concerns west over the Spring burn scar, but severe weather is not expected from Walsenburg to Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Plenty of scattered storms in the mountains today, but we aren't expecting any severe weather. Flooding on the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars will be possible, so avoid those areas if possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Really hot weather returns by the end of the week with 90s tomorrow, and a mix of 90s and low 100s on Friday.

Monsoon moisture will continue to be recycled through Friday, meaning that storm chances will be best over the mountains, moderate along I-25, and low east in the plains.

A weak cool front and a better surge of monsoon moisture will lead to heavier rain over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday could pack heavy rain and lighting, with flash flood issues in any areas that have seen lots of water in the last week or so.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

