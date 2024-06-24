A Hot Sunday Leads into a Hot Work Week with Isolated Rain and T'Storm Chances

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 93;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 95;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A dome of high pressure will move over Southern Colorado this week, baking us into the mid-90s for the Springs and lower 100s for Pueblo. There's still a fair amount of moisture though, so it's not going to take much to trigger some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, particularly for the mountains. By Wednesday, we get a surge of sub-tropical moisture to fire off more scattered thunderstorms that should last into Thursday. The heat will come to an end by Friday and we'll look for a cool down next weekend with a cold front moving through, dropping our afternoon highs to near seasonal norms.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.