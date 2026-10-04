A hot autumn week is ahead for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cooler day today, southern Colorado will see a cooler evening ahead as well with lows expected to be in the lows 50s for many. A breeze sticks around into tonight as well with pretty minimal cloud cover ahead too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 81;

The Pikes Peak Region will continue to see minimal cloud cover with lows in the 50s for most. A light breeze continues with gusts between 10 or 15 MPH. Looking into next week, don't expect much change as temperatures rebound and things continue to stay calm with sunshine and dry time.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

50s are expected overnight tonight in Pueblo with minimal cloud cover. A high pressure ridge continues to build and will make temperatures rebound to be back above averages. That sets up Pueblo to see upper 70s and 80s for most of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry time.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

Similar overnight lows in the 50s are expect across the area. Next week will stay calm and won't change much in terms of our forecast. 80s and upper 70s return in the forecast with a light breeze, dry time and sunshine ahead.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 69;

Woodland Park will be slightly cooler than the rest of the forecast area. That's ahead ofa nice, warmer weekend. Temperatures rebound back above seasonal averages in the 60s and lows 70s in Teller County. That high pressure ridge we've been tracking keeps our forecast calm for the week ahead.

Extended outlook forecast: After a cooler Sunday, southern Colorado can expect rebounding temperatures to sit back above seasonal averages in in the upper 70s and 80s for most. The ridge will keep a calm trend with sunshine and mostly dry skies ahead. Tuesday will see a bit more cloud cover and maybe a stray shower possible. Even next weekend will likely stay dry and calm too.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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