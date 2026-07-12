A Heat Dome Has Arrived to Colorado and Will Keep Highs in the 90s Over the Next Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will take a while to cool down and overnight lows will bottom out in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be calm overnight and conditions will stay clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 91;

Colorado Springs will wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5-15mph. There will be some isolated stronger gusts up to 25mph. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 96;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. That heat dome will increase temperatures by a few degrees with afternoon highs getting into the mid-90s. Not much of a chance for rain because of this system as well. Winds will be coming out of the southwest between 5-15mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 94;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. Some clouds will build up in the afternoon, but rain chances will remain low. Highs will be warm, breaking into the 90s. Winds will be coming out of the east around 5-15mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 85;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows dip into the lower 50s. Temperatures will warm quickly, and by 10AM temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will eventually get into the mid-80s. There will be around a 10 percent chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

The Monument area will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be mostly calm in the morning and pick up slightly in the afternoon. Winds will be gusting up to 25mph at times. Highs will be getting into the upper 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will not have any rain in the forecast and conditions will stay nice and clear. The heat will be the main theme over the next few days with this high-pressure system in place. Afternoon highs on Sunday will reach the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 92/95;

The southern I-25 corridor will have lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This area looks to have the best chances for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be warm eventually getting into the lower to mid 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have some clouds build in the afternoon and there is a possibility of an afternoon storm or two. Gusty winds, lightning, and some small hail will be possible. Afternoon highs will get into the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, there's not much change in the forecast. This heat dome will be gripping Colorado and afternoon highs each day will get into the 90s. The higher terrain will have highs slightly cooler in the upper 80s. Unfortunately, there's not much rain in the forecast and conditions will continue to dry out.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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