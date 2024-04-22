A Fog-Filled Sunday Gives Way to a Sunny, Breezy, and Warmer Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear with winds shifting to the West. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 75;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 83;

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 80;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Down slope winds on Monday will give us a real boost in our temperatures, topping off in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be gusty at 20-30mph and humidity values will be dangerously low, which has led to a Red Flag Warning for I-25 south to New Mexico, as well as the San Luis Valley.

A cold front drops through Monday evening, increasing our cloud cover. By Tuesday, mostly clear and cooler with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains, Palmer divide, and Pikes Peak Region. We clear out for Wednesday before introducing more chances for aftenoon thunder from Thursday through Saturday.

