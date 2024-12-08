A first look at snow totals for the incoming winter storm on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

We will still have some downsloping winds which will give us a few pockets of breezy conditions. These winds will likely pick up after midnight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures across southern Colorado will get down into the 30s for most of us. Closer to the mountains, temperatures will likely get down into the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 61;

We will get some breezy conditions after midnight and lows will be in the lower 30s. Going into tomorrow, we will be right back into those 60s and the breezy conditions will likely stick around. Take advantage of these warmer temperatures because Sunday evening we will have a cold front move through and drop our temperatures going into Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 64;

Pueblo will get down into the mid-20s tonight, but we will quickly warm up for your Sunday. Pueblo has a chance to see some snow going into Monday morning and current thought are between a trace to 2 inches.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 62;

Canon City will drop into the mid-30s tonight, so you guys will be a little warmer than the surrounding cities. Highs will be right back up into the 60s for tomorrow. Canon City has a good chance of seeing some snow as well going into Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Woodland Park will be cold again with lows in the mid-20s. Highs tomorrow will be a little cooler than the surrounding cities with temperatures right at 50 degrees. A cold front will move through Sunday evening and drop those temperatures overnight and give us snow chances for Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 55;

The Tri-Lakes area and Monument will get down into the mid-30s tonight, and those downsloping winds will help to keep us "warmer" tonight. Tomorrow is the last day for those above average temperatures before a cold front swings through and drops our highs back into the 40s and 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-to-lower 20s; High: Lower 60s;

The Plains will have another cold night ahead with lows in the mid-to-lower 20s. Highs tomorrow will get back into the 60s and this will be the last day of warmer temperatures before a cold front moves in and drops our temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/30; High: 60/65;

Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s, but once the sun rises tomorrow we will warm up pretty quickly. A cold front will then move through Sunday evening, bringing us some colder temperatures and the possibility of snow Monday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 20s; High: 40s/50s;

The mountains will get down into the 20s tonight and tomorrow's highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the different ranges. The mountains will have a few chances for some snow this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are watching our next incoming system which is currently off the coast of Alaska. This front will arrive by Sunday evening and drop temperatures across southern Colorado. Going into Monday morning, snow chances will start in the mountains and eventually work their way onto I-25. This system will move from the north to the south and most of us on I-25 are looking at, at least an inch of snow.

Here is our current forecast for snow totals:

News 5 Monday, December 9th

News 5 Snow Confidence

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

