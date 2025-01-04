A couple of chances for snow will be possible over the next few days

Tonight's Forecast:

Dense fog will be possible across Southeastern Colorado. There are a few dense fog advisories already in place for Lincoln and Elbert Counties. Fog will still be possible closer to I-25 overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be cold for most of us, but the southern I-25 corridor will be closer to the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 48;

Temperatures tonight will get down int the mid 20s, and fog will be possible overnight and into tomorrow. Currently, there are no advisories for fog along the I-25 corridor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some counties get added. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 40s. Snow chances will pick up going into the dinnertime hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 43;

Pueblo will be on the cooler side tonight making down to the teens due to the colder air sinking closer to the surface. Fog will be possible, but no advisories have been issued. Once we get into tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the lower 40s which is slightly cooler than today. Snow chances will pick up going into the dinnertime hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 53;

Canon City will have lows in the upper 20s for tonight. More cloud cover will move in overnight after a sunny afternoon. Tomorrow, highs will be in the lower 50s which is slightly cooler than what we saw today.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 46;

Lows tonight will get down into the upper 20s and we will see an increase in cloud cover overnight. Once we make it into tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid 40s for the high. Snow chances will start to pick up in the afternoon and into the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 51;

Lows tonight will be chilly in the lower 30s. Winds will continue to stay weak throughout the night. Tomorrow, temperatures will make it into the lower 50s. Snow chances will start to increase once we make it into the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 20s; High: 30s;

The plains will have weak winds and starting off with mostly clear skies. This will allow for fog to form and some advisories have already been issued. Most of the southeastern plains haven't been places in the advisory. Going into tomorrow, cold air will liner over the plains and temperatures will only make it into the 30s and 40s closer to Springfield.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/37; High: 57/62;

Warmer air will be sitting over the southern I-25 corridor so temperatures tonight won't be as cold as the surrounding area. Warmer temperatures will be down towards Trinidad with a low of 37 degrees. Going into tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The mountains will see some snow starting tonight and they will be more isolated. They will begin to get heavier once we get into the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Temperatures tonight will make it down into the teens and highs towards the lower elevations will be in the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to this next storm system, there looks to be more moisture and much colder temperatures. This could cause some issues in terms of travel, but we will cross that road when we get to it. There are still some discrepancies between the models and we could still see this forecast change. We will start working on snow totals going into Saturday when new model data is released.

