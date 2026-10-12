A cool overnight with a big change coming Wednesday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be relatively dry, mild, and breezy with overnight lows staying in the upper 40s to low 50s across Southern Colorado. Persistent southwesterly flow will keep overnight temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for mid-October under mostly clear skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 71;

Tuesday will bring cooler temperatures compared to Monday as high pressure weakens and a surface cold front approaches. Expect afternoon highs in the low 70s with gusty breezes. Rain shower chances increase across the Pikes Peak region into the evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 78;

Pueblo will see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday. Dry and breezy conditions will dominate through most of the daytime hours before cooler air and increased rain chances arrive heading into Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 73;

Highs in Canon City will reach the mid-70s on Tuesday with breezy southwesterly winds. Clouds will build through the afternoon, with scattered showers developing west of Fremont County along the higher terrain.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 61;

Woodland Park will see highs around 60 degrees on Tuesday. Shower activity will ramp up across Teller County during the afternoon and evening hours as mid-level energy moves in from the west.

Extended Forecast:

A major pattern change takes hold across Southern Colorado Tuesday night through Thursday as an upper-level low and cold front pass through.

Rain showers will transition to snow along the high-elevation mountain passes (such as Wolf Creek and Monarch) with light to moderate accumulations possible. Across the eastern plains and I-25 corridor, noticeably cooler, Fall-like weather arrives Wednesday into Thursday. Daytime highs dropping into the 50s alongside scattered rain showers. The San Luis Valley will likely see its first freeze Wednesday night, with frost or a light freeze spreading across portions of the eastern plains Thursday and Friday nights. Dry and seasonal weather returns by the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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