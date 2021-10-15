A cool down along with possible rain and snow

Tonight's Forecast:

A fast-moving system is dropping some much-needed moisture on eastern Colorado and will exit late tonight. There could be rain and snow depending on your elevations. Most of the accumulating snow will be over northern El Paso County and Teller County where a trace to 2" of snow will fall by late tonight.

Just rain showers for Pueblo with light amounts by midnight. For Colorado Springs rain and snow mixed then snow with an inch possible over far north Colorado Springs with most of that on grassy areas.

Clearing skies early tomorrow morning will help to bring some of the coldest air of the season for a hard freeze over parts of the viewing area.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 26; High: 51.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 56

CANON CITY: Low: 30; High: 56

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 19; High: 43

TRI-LAKES: Low: 22; High: 47

PLAINS: Low: 33; High: 60

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 25; High: 55

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 53

Extended Outlook:

Sunny skies on Friday with cooler than average temperatures. It will be quite cold again Saturday morning with a hard freeze in most areas then a strong warming trend Saturday and Sunday and into Monday with sunshine each day.

A weak storm system will pass north of here middle of next week and swing cooler air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

