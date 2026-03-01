A cold front will slightly drop highs on Sunday, but temperatures will still remain above average

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will swing south across southern Colorado and this will drop highs Sunday afternoon. Morning temperatures will still be pretty mild in the 30s. There will be a quick chance at a sprinkle or two overnight from this increase in moisture. The coldest temperatures will be in the San Luis Valley towards Alamosa.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 62;

The Springs will have temperatures in the mid-30s during the morning, but will eventually get into the 60s. This is cooler than Saturday, but still well above average. There will be more clouds in the area from this cold front too, but it will still be a nice day to get outside.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 66;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the mid-30s. This is fairly mid for this time of year. By the afternoon, highs will make it into the mid-60s. This is a touch cooler than Saturday where highs got into the 70s. There will also be more clouds in the area. Winds will be light.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

Canon City will have clouds move in overnight and help to keep temperatures on the warmer side. It will still be chilly, but this is above average for this time of year. By the afternoon, highs will have reached the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 56;

Woodland Park will have overnight temperatures reach the lower 30s. This cold front moving in overnight will keep temperatures in the 50s. There will be more clouds in the area with some light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

Closer to Monument, overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s. Winds will remain light and highs will be in the upper 50s. There will be a few more clouds, but this won't really have an effect on temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s & 60s;

The far eastern plains will have temperatures get into the 30s overnight. With the increase in moisture from this front, more clouds will push into the area. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/38; High: 67/71;

The southern I-25 corridor will dip into the upper 30s overnight. Headed into Sunday afternoon highs will be warm in the 60s and 70s. It will be a really nice day to get outside. Winds will be light and there will be a few more clouds in the area.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s & 60s;

The mountains will get into the 30s overnight. Clouds will increase and this won't have too much of an impact on the afternoon temperatures on Sunday. Highs will make it into the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, breezy conditions pick up on Monday and temperatures will continue to rise. The changes arrive on Tuesday with an incoming low pressure system. Rain will be a possibility in the afternoon and evening. We will see a few areas shift to snow. There will be a few icy spots on Wednesday morning.

The back half of the week also brings some interesting weather with another cold front moving in and bringing yet another storm system. This low pressure system digs a little further south. so we will see how that plays out.

