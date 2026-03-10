A cold front will bring light precipitation to parts of southern Colorado on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will actually be on the warm side overnight thanks to the westerly winds downsloping off of the mountains. Overnight lows will get into the upper 30s and some places even 40s. There will be some increasing clouds very early tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 70;

After a few days of completely clear skies, the clouds are set to return early tomorrow morning. This won't have a big impact on temperatures though because by the afternoon, highs will reach the 70s. A cold front moving in will cause some breezy conditions, but with conditions staying dry there's not a chance for any rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 76;

Pueblo will wake up to temperatures in the mid-30s and a few more clouds. The sun will still be out and about throughout the day and highs will make it into the mid-70s. It will be a dry day with winds coming out of the west at 10 to 15mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 71;

Canon City will have gusty winds and dry conditions so Fremont county will be places in a red flag warnings from noon to 7PM. Temperatures will still be warm with highs getting back into the 70s. There will be a few more clouds in the area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 58;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the lower 30s in the very early morning hours on Tuesday. As a cold front passes through the area, winds may briefly pick up. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

Monument and the surrounding areas will have overnight temperatures in the upper 30s. Even though winds will be light, the westerly component will help to keep these temperatures on the warmer side. By the afternoon there will be a few more clouds, and highs will have reached the mid-60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will have a chance for some rain in the afternoon mainly south of highway 50. Not everyone will see rain, and with this low tracking further south it's limiting precipitation chances even more. With a few of these showers there is a small chance for some lightning with them as well. Highs will be in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 70/72;

The southern I-25 corridor will hold onto some breezy conditions overnight with gusts still reaching 30mph. By the afternoon on Tuesday these winds will have calmed down and highs will have reached the lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have overnight and morning temperatures in the 20s. Conditions will continue to dry out over the next day and highs will be in the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This low pressure system that is bringing some moisture to southern Colorado is tracking further south which is continuing to limit the precipitation chances. That possibility is definitely still there, but not everyone will be seeing rain. If you live north of highway 50 don't expect any rain. Everyone will notice temperatures dropping on Wednesday, but this is short lived. Highs will be back in the 60s and 70s by Thursday.

