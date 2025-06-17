A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms will be possible this afternoon along the Colorado/Kansas border. I-25 i not expected to see any storms. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will move through the area early Tuesday morning and drop the afternoon highs back into the 80s. With the increase in moisture, the severe potential will be higher tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 83;

Overnight lows tonight will be very mild in the upper 50s. Sunshine will start off in the morning and this will create the potential for afternoon thunderstorms. These storms could start as early as 12PM and last through dinnertime. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Pueblo will have a slight break from the heat from the cold front pushing through with highs dropping into the 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Canon City will start Tuesday off with sunshine and more clouds will filter in during the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains on the lower side for this area. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 76;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will be present in the morning, and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by 9AM. More clouds will filter in by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 77;

The Monument area will drop into the mid-50s tonight and highs tomorrow are expected to be cooler than Monday in the upper 70s. A few thunderstorms will be possible and some have the potential to become severe.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s;

The far eastern plains have a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather on Tuesday. Some of the threats will include large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Temperatures will be cooler than Monday in the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/56; High: 85/88;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows drop into the mid-50s. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area and highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. A few stray thunderstorms will be possible, but the severe risk remains low.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains are dealing with dry conditions and Red Flag Warnings have been issued west of the Continental Divide. Winds will also be breezy. Highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Seasonable temperatures will continue through Wednesday. A high-pressure system will continue to build during the back half of the week and 90s & 100s will return into the forecast. We will have the potential to break the record high on Friday which is also the first day of summer.

