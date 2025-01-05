A cold front moving in tonight will bring much colder temperatures and snow

Tonight's Forecast:

A low-pressure system is currently wrapping back around and bringing snow showers to the mountains and the plains. There have already been some accumulations in the Springs area and road temperatures are below freezing, so be careful on the roads, especially bridges. The heaviest snow will likely impact the plains and they will see the greatest accumulations. Once we get into tomorrow, these cold temperatures will stay behind, but the sun will be back out.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 30;

Accumulations have already started in the northern part of the Springs. Most of the roads are just wet, but as we drop below freezing tonight roads will too. When we wake up in the morning it wouldn't be surprising to see some slick spots on the roads. Not much is expected for accumulations and the the bulk of it will likely be towards the north. Like the saying goes "The sun will come out tomorrow!"

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 33;

Pueblo will get down into the upper teens for tonight and some flurries will still be possible. Not much is expected for accumulations, and most of the showers will likely evaporate before getting there. Most of this snow will move out overnight and we should just be dealing with some clouds in the morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 33;

Canon City has a chance to see some flurries tonight, and the temperatures will be well below freezing. Wind chills at times will be in the single digits so it's not a time to skip on the layers. Highs tomorrow won't be much better with temperatures in the lower 30s, and the majority of the day will be below freezing. The sun will be out though along with a few clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 29;

Woodland Park doesn't have the best chance at seeing snow and will likely only see a few flurries, but if they get a heavier band of snow that moves through you guys could wake up to something. Temperatures overnight will be in the lower teens and wind chills in the morning will feel much colder. Don't skip out of the jacket!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 27;

The Monument area will get down into the teens tonight and they could also see a few heavier bands of snow move through, but the chances aren't very high. Waking up tomorrow, there will be a few lingering clouds but that should clear out by mid-morning. Temperatures will still be cold, so if you head outside grab that jacket!

Plains forecast: Low: Teens & Single Digits; High: Mid 20s;

The plains saw freezing rain before this snow moved in and there are a couple of areas closer to the border that will be dealing with dangerous road conditions. Wind will likely blow snow around and make it difficult to see. Fog will also be possible in the early morning hours which could also limit visibility. Winter weather advisories will be in place until 8 AM on Sunday. Accumulations will be between 1 to 3 inches where we see the heavier bands of snow, Wind chills will also be dangerously low and get below zero at times. Gusty winds will still be likely tomorrow, but this system is still expected to continue eastward and snow will stop in the morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/19 ; High: 33;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will have the lowest chances of seeing decent accumulations. A few flurries will still be possible and at most we are looking at a trace. Overnight temperatures will be cold in the upper teens/lower 20s. The sun will be back tomorrow, but won't do much in terms of heating us up.

Mountains forecast: Low: Single Digits; High: 20s;

The mountains, especially the peaks, will likely see the greatest impacts. Some roadways already have very slick spots and its best to avoid traveling through the mountains at this time. Temperatures overnight will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. The highs tomorrow won't warm very much only making it into the 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday and Monday both look to be mainly dry and the sun will peak out throughout the day. This cold air, however, will linger and this will help set us up for Tuesday. There also looks to be a little bit more moisture associated with this next storm system and the dynamics all align for a decent event. There are still some discrepancies with the models and they aren't all in agreement. As we get closer they should have a better idea of what is going on, but as of right now we have a good shot at snow along I-25 for Tuesday. This also means there will likely be more impact to travel.

