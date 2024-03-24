A Change in the Weather is Coming...from Rain and Thunder to Snow Sunday Evening

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 57;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 57;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 47;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A change in the weather for Sunday evening! A strong cold front will start to move through the viewing area in the late afternoon. Rain showers in the Pikes Peak region will change over to snow by the early evening. The heaviest of snow will be in the Palmer divide where 4-8" is expected. In the lower elevations, maybe an inch or so for Colorado Springs before the cold air slides south and saves the heavier snow for the Raton Mesa, Sangres and Wet Mountains. Rain snow line should be around 7,000 ft.

Monday will start off with lingering snow showers before gradually giving way to some afternoon sun. The cold air will stick around a bit though as we'll have a steady climb back to seasonal normals by the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

