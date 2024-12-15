A Breezy Sunday Followed by Cooler Temperatures for Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

High Wind Warnings are in place for counties closer to Denver, but we are still getting some gusty conditions here in Southern Colorado. The highest gusts will be for the higher terrain, and this will start to calm down overnight. A cold front will move through overnight and help to drop the highs to around that seasonal average for Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23 ; High: 45;

Gusty conditions will calm down overnight, but we will still be breezy around dinnertime. Lows tonight will get down into the lower 20s. A cold front will move through overnight and help to keep us right around those seasonal temperatures for Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 46;

Pueblo is looking at another cold night ahead, with lows in the teens. Gusty conditions will linger, but once we make it to the early morning hours we should have calmer conditions. Highs tomorrow will be cooler than today with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 51;

Canon City will also be dealing with breezy conditions around dinner time, but they should calm down overnight. Temperatures will be a little warmer than the surrounding cities with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 45;

Woodland Park and the higher terrain will see the highest gusts and will take a little longer for these conditions to die down overnight. Once we get into Monday, temperatures will get right back up into the mid-40s, which is around the seasonal average for this time of year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 46;

The Tri-Lakes area will dip into the lower 20s for tonight, and will start out with gusty conditions. Winds will gradually calm down overnight. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the mid-40s.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 20s; High: 40s/50s;

The Plains will keep mostly calm conditions overnight. With not a lot of cloud cover to keep us warm, temperatures will get into the lower 20s for tonight. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will rise pretty dramatically, especially for the lower Arkansas River Valley.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/24; High: 53;

Windy conditions will last through the dinner time hours, but we should have soe calmer winds for tomorrow. Overnight lows will get down into the mid-20s, and tomorrow's highs will get back into the 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Upper 30s/Lower 40s;

The mountains will be cold for tonight with temperatures in the teens. They are also dealing with the strongest wind gusts. It will take a little longer for these winds to die down, but they should be calmer for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Winds will pick up again for Tuesday, but these downsloping winds will actually help to warm us up. Some places even reaching 60 degrees. There is a slight chance for some snow showers for the mountains, closer to the Sangre De Cristos. These temperatures across Southern Colorado will be very much above average for this time of year, but we aren't expecting to come close to any records. The first day of Winter is on Saturday and temperatures will still be well above-average.

