70s today and snow tomorrow

Going outside today is a MUST! We're going to see the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 70s across the plains!

Downslope winds will fight against the clouds to keep us warm in the afternoon. Luckily, fire danger is not an issue for the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 30. Increasing clouds with gusty daytime winds. Highs will hit 70 degrees in Colorado Springs with wind gusts in the 20 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 33. Partly cloudy, gusty, and really warm with highs in the mid-70s. Fire danger remains low today.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 34. Partly sunny, windy, and warm with highs in the low 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 17. Mostly cloudy and mild with gusty winds and dry daytime conditions. Snow showers move in overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with highs in the 60s. Isolated rain and snow showers are possible after 7 pm tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs in the 70s for most of the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy and warm with highs in the upper 60s and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are active across the mountains with rain and snow moving in through the afternoon. Heavy snow will fall overnight through tomorrow.

A cold front will move in tonight with rain and snow showers to follow through Thursday. Most of the plains will hit their highs at midnight tonight with daytime temperatures staying below 40 Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow will fall south and west of Pueblo. We could see 2 to 6 inches from Walsenburg to Trinidad with over 6 inches in the Wet Mountains. The heaviest snow will fall around the Sangre De Cristos with around 1 foot for La Veta Pass.

We should stay chilly but mostly dry through the weekend with snow showers west over the mountains.

