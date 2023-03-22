50 to 60 mph wind gusts with widespread fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

The two biggest impacts in the weather department today involve wind and fire danger.

High Wind Warnings are in effect from 9 AM to 8 PM across almost all of southern Colorado. The strongest wind gusts will be in the 50 to 70 mph range for most of the region, with stronger gusts expected at higher elevations of the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains.

Fire danger will impact all of the plains today as humidity falls throughout the daytime. Grass fires are the biggest concern today, so if you see smoke, call it in quickly.

The one benefit of all this wind and dry air is a boost in daytime temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 29. Mostly cloudy and warm with strong winds and high fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts should be in the 50 mph range across Colorado Springs with the strongest gusts on the south and west sides of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 31. Partly cloudy, warm, and very windy with high daytime fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to be in the 60 mph range through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, warm, and very windy with high fire danger and wind gusts in the 50 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy and mild with very strong winds and elevated grass fire danger. Snow showers are flurries are possible throughout the day, but little to no actual snow accumulation is expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, mild, and very windy today with high fire danger and wind gusts in the 50 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy and very windy with gusts in the 50 mph range. Fire danger will be widespread with lots of blowing dust and tumbleweeds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny and warm with very strong winds through the daytime. Wind gusts will be in the 60 mph range with a few 70 mph gusts closer to the foothills of the mountains. We'll stay dry along I-25 but light snow is expected up on La Veta Pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Heavy Continental Divide snow today with hazardous travel for most of the I-70 corridor through the afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall in the San Juans today with increasing avalanche danger through the daytime.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be colder with A LOT less wind. We'll just be a little gusty in the afternoon tomorrow with light snow showers in the mountains and valleys.

Spotty rain and snow showers are expected Friday, particularly over the mountains and valleys with light accumulations.

A little heavier snow is possible on Sunday with highs falling to the 30s and low 40s.

