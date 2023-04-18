30 to 50 mph wind gusts with widespread fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Unfortunately, fire danger will be a top concern for the weather department today.

Low humidity, warm temperatures, dry grasses, and 30 to 50 mph wind gusts will result in every southern Colorado county hitting Red Flag Criteria this afternoon.

No outdoor burning and if you see smoke, call it in quickly.

Daytime highs will be well above average with a mix of 70s and 80s along and east of I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 42. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with 30 to 40 mph winds and high afternoon fire danger.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 40. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph gusts and very high daytime fire danger.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 43. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with 40 to 50 mph gusts and extreme fire danger.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 32. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with dry skies and 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. Fire danger remains high in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts with high daytime fire danger.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot daytime conditions and wind gusts in the 40 mph range. Fire danger will be extreme for the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and extreme fire danger.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and high fire danger, especially on the foothills of the mountains and down in the valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be cooler, cloudy, and windy with spotty rain and snow showers over the mountains. Fire danger will remain widespread Wednesday generally along and south of Highway 50.

Fire danger will remain strongest south of Highway 50 for the rest of the week with cooler and cloudy weather in between Denver and Pueblo. Spotty showers and flurries are possible from Wednesday through Friday, but most of that moisture will be in the mountains or north by Denver.

