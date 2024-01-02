3 Storm Systems to Watch: Each will have a Bigger Impact than the Previous

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy from highway 50 North, Mostly cloudy from highway 50 South. South winds will shift to the north and will gradually start to eat away at the cloud deck, allowing for mostly clear skies by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s along I-25 & East, teens and single digits in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 47;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 48;

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 50;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 39;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

We're tracking 3 storms here in the First Alert Center. The first is impacting us tonight with just cloud cover. By Tuesday afternoon, this storm will pass by and we'll have a break until Tuesday when we get a visit from Storm #2. This next system will bring accumulating snowfall to the NM/CO border and the Eastern Plains. Some snow could wrap around and impact us here in the Pikes Peak Region, but it'll be another day or so until we are able to put meaningful forecast totals on our maps. After that storm leave early Friday, we have another break until Sunday. Storm #3 has the potential to unleash an arctic outbreak and bring larger accumulating snowfall, particularly to the mountains. It's still a week away and there are many forecast paths that need to be verified, but we're keeping a close eye on that one for the 2nd week of 2024...

