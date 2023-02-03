10 degrees warmer than normal today

Today’s Forecast:

We started this week with highs in the single digits... and now we're looking at widespread 50s and 60s!

A ridge of high pressure works with sunshine and thawing pavement to bring high temperatures at least 10 degrees warmer than average today.

We'll stay dry with a light daytime breeze and increasing high-level clouds through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 29. Mostly sunny to partly sunny under high-level cirrus clouds through the afternoon. We'll be at around 12 degrees warmer than average today with highs in the mid-50s and breezy southerly winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 25. Mostly sunny to some high-level clouds in the late afternoon. We'll be very warm today with highs in the low 60s which is around 12 degrees warmer than average.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. Mostly sunny to partly sunny today with breezy and dry daytime conditions. Temperatures will warm into the 50s through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with cool and breezy afternoon conditions. We'll be warm in the sunshine and chilly through the end of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and cool daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and dry with breezy and warm daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Morning sunshine with daytime cloud cover and chilly afternoon temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will stay dry and warm through the whole weekend. High temperatures in the plains will stay in the 50s and 60s with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Sunday night through Monday we could see light snow across the Continental Divide with just a small chance for local flurries behind a cold front Monday afternoon.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

