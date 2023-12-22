Viewer Spotlight: Choosing topics that matter to you

Scripps News viewers continue to make their voices heard about our coverage.

"Since 2016, every news organization has bombarded the American people with daily, sometimes hourly, reporting on Donald Trump," Rachelle of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, said. "If he sneezes, we hear about it. I’m tired of Trump and I want to hear more stories like how the homeless are being housed, how the poor children are being fed and how the elderly are being taken care of. I do find your reporting to be fair and honest, I’m just sick and tired of hearing about Trump on a daily basis.”

Former President Donald Trump makes a lot of news. He's the leading Republican contender to become the next U.S. president. He is also currently facing four indictments, a first for anyone who’s held the highest office in the land.

The former president has ardent fans and vocal critics. Scripps News believes continued, fair reporting about him — and other leading contenders for the presidency — is warranted so that you are equipped to make informed choices.

In Rachelle’s call, we also heard a plea for balance — not just in how we cover the news, but in the types of stories we cover in the first place.

SEE MORE: Florida teen gives back to firefighters who saved her life

She’s not the only one with that opinion.

“I think you guys could use a lot more positivity in your news rather than all of the negative, opinionated, political things," said Ryan of Cincinnati. "We’re all tired of hearing about Trump and Biden, and this and that and the other. Spread some positivity in everyone’s life.”

Giving light is a critical part of our 100-year-old motto here at Scripps — to serve as both a beacon of truth, and of hope.

We show you everyday miracles, like the massive banyan tree in Lahaina on the island of Maui, which shows signs of life after a devastating fire, and stories about ordinary heroes among us. However, we can do even more. It's our mission to shine a light on all sides of humanity and the human experience during this political season and for many years to come.

In the meantime, your feedback is invaluable. So give us a call, anytime, on our toll-free Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com