Local veteran receives Purple Heart

FORT CARSON — A local Fort Carson veteran received a prestigious honor this week.

Retired First Sergeant Reginald Barrett received a Purple Heart for his service on Monday. Barrett serves nearly 30 years in the Army completing three tours in Iraq. During his career, First Sargent Barrett worked with both infantry and artillery units and was often exposed to improvised explosive devices (IEDs). While dealing with once of these devices, the IED exploded resulting in a traumatic brain injury which is recognized by the Purple Heart.

Barrett has been highly rewarded throughout his time in the military. He's received the Iraq Campaign Medal with five campaign stars, a Bronze Star, and Several Army Commendation Medals. But, he told KOAA this the Purple Heart is the most important award to him because it shines a light on injuries that many of his fellow veterans face.

"Traumatic brain injury is real," Barrett explained. "There's a lot of soldiers suffering from it. Soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen, and they done't need to be scared to stand-up and say they had those wounds."

Congressman Doug Lamborn attended the event and emphasized the need to honor those who sacrificed for their country. Lamborn was also chosen to pin Barrett during the Purple Heart Award ceremony.