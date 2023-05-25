Uvalde group makes podcast to keep memory alive 1 year after shooting

Adam Martinez's son Zayon was at Robb Elementary School when a shooter opened fire there one year ago. Though the 9-year-old wasn't injured, the mass shooting caused him trauma, and Adam Martinez doesn't want it to be forgotten.

"For a long time, there was no accountability," he said.

Now he's asking the hard questions, looking for real answers and action, in podcast format.

"As far as those failures, what would you say those things that just stayed the same, that status quo, that just stays the same?" Martinez asked during an episode.

He created the podcast Karma Korner with other members of the Uvalde community. The group calls themselves KARMA, which stands for Keep All Righteous Minds Aware.

"We have a pretty good following," Martinez said. "We've gone to the Capitol. We've done protesting. We've done all kinds of different benefits and things for people that need help, and it continues to grow."

Karma Korner now serves as a public, digital record for Martinez to keep the gun violence conversation alive and to discuss the mass shooting and its aftermath with survivors, families of the victims and public officials.

One of the podcast's guests was Jesse Rizo, whose 9-year-old niece Jackie Cazares died in the shooting.

"I think we haven't received any type of answers — you know, the accountability, transparency — and Adam has been at the forefront from the beginning," Rizo said. "Any type of format that he can use, in this case of a podcast, it's welcomed by the community."

The platform is also a place to discuss ways to improve children's safety in schools. But most importantly, Martinez says podcasting allows him to keep the memories of those lost in the Uvalde shooting alive.

"It's an opportunity to talk to survivors and parents who lost and get to know their children," he said. "We can share those memories with the rest of the world so that when they think about Uvalde, they don't forget about the 21."

Martinez published the first episode of the podcast in late April. So far, they have done six episodes, including one with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

The podcast can be found on Spotify.

