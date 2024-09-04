Fire up your career: Gains are slow for women in construction

Scripps News and WorkingNation present "Fire Up Your Career," an investigation of the challenges facing employees and businesses.

Women account for only about one of every 10 construction workers in the United States even as gender equality has spread to many other traditionally male-dominated fields. But that may be changing.

The shortage provides a unique opportunity for women to break new ground and have high-paying hands-on careers. The challenge lies in attracting them to these positions in the first place.

Editor-in-chief of WorkingNation and host of the "Work in Progress" podcast Ramona Schindelheim joined Scripps News to discuss the skilled trade gap. Watch the video above for more.