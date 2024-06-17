Wildfire in Los Angeles County scorches through 16,000 acres

Firefighters in California continue to work through hot and windy conditions to contain a large wildfire that broke out in the mountains north of Los Angeles near one of the region’s major freeways over the weekend.

About 1,200 people, mostly campers and hikers, were evacuated from Hungry Valley State Park and other areas west of Interstate 5 due to the growing Post Fire.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire officials said the blaze was 8% contained after scorching through nearly 17,000 acres across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

At least one structure has been destroyed by the fire, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Pyramid Lake is closed to the public as the fire spreads south towards the recreational area. Residents in Castaic were warned they may have to evacuate if the fire pushed farther south.

Over 30 crews and seven helicopters are working to establish perimeter fire lines around the edges, Cal Fire said. The ongoing wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph are making the mission difficult.

The cause of the Post Fire is still under investigation.

It’s the first big wildfire of the season for Los Angeles, but Cal Fire has kept busy minding other blazes across the Golden State.

Crews responded to the Hesperia Fire in San Bernardino County on Saturday, containing about 30% as it burned over 1,100 acres.

Noah Berger / AP A firefighter sprays water on a burning outbuilding as the Point Fire spreads along West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, California, on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

In Northern California, wildfires broke out in Sonoma County, Butte County and Sacramento County on Sunday.

Officials said on Monday the Point Fire in Sonoma is 20% contained and the Junes Fire in Butte is almost completely contained at 95% after searing over 1,000 acres and destroying one structure.

