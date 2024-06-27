Former Uvalde school district police chief, officer charged over response to 2022 mass shooting

A grand jury has indicted two people on felony child endangerment charges for their role in the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to local reports.

The indictment charges former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo and former officer Adrian Gonzales with injury of a child by omission, a felony under Texas Penal Code.

This marks a significant step in the investigation into the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Many believe law enforcement response failed, with the Justice Department releasing a report earlier this year saying it found "critical failures" in their actions.

