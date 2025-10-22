Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Trump administration issues new sanctions on Russian oil companies, calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

It comes after President Donald Trump said he was canceling an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump Russia Ukraine War
Jae C. Hong/AP
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
Trump Russia Ukraine War
Posted
and last updated

The Trump administration said it is imposing additional sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies and is calling on Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday the sanctions against Russia-based Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company and Lukoil OAO — as well as their subsidiaries — are intended to target the Kremlin's energy sector and degrade its ability to raise revenue for its war effort.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement.. “Given President [Vladimir] Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine. Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions.”

The move comes after President Donald Trump said he was canceling an upcoming meeting with Putin because he didn't believe it would be successful in solidifying a ceasefire agreement. President Trump, however, did say he plans on meeting with Putin again at some point in the future.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg